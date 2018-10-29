By Alick Junior Sichali

United General Insurance (UGI) says it has commenced a sensitization campaign in schools on how people can prevent fatal accidents with the aim to bar road accidents from happening.

Operations Chief Executive Officer, MacDonald Chibwe, made the remarks on Friday at Blantyre Girls Primary where they donated reflectors and road sign post to be used by pupils when they are crossing the road.

Chibwe said the country is recording a number of road accidents because people do not follow rules and instructions on the road sign posts.

“Malawi is ranked on position 4 across the world where cases of road accidents are increasing on a daily base. This is happening because most of the road users do not follow rules and instructions on the sign post, this is why we have started this safety campaign in schools to civic educate people on dangers of not following rules on the road,” Chibwe said.

Chibwe cited to overspending and driving whilst drunk as some of the causes to the road accidents happening across Malawi roads.

According to Chibwe companies and organisation need to join the fight so that cases of accidents in the country should be a history.

UGI donated reflectors and sign posts to Chitsime, Nyambadwe and Blantyre Girls Primary Schools amounting MK2 million.

The project which has a MK30 million fund is also expected to be enrolled in other schools across Malawi.