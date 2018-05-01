LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There is ugly scenes at the much awaited Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) convention under way at Don Bosco Institute Centre in the capital Lilongwe whereby two camps; President Enoch Chihana and contender Frank Mwenefumbo are accusing each other of rigging the elections.

The Chinana camp is accusing Mwenefumbo of using illegitimate members entitled to vote.

Consequently, the party’s Secretary General Richie Bag missed before the process of voting which was later found suspecting to have carried documents of fake names for Mwenefumbo.

While other reports say the Malawi police apprehended a delegate to the convention who was found with pre marked ballot papers in favours of Chihana.

Currently, Chinaha is holding the press conference on the way forward on the convention.

More updates to come.