Aid agencies are scrambling to reach survivors of Cyclone Idai, which swept through Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe last week, destroying towns and villages in its path.

By Daisyderater Chaputula

An appeal to help the survivors of cyclone Idai has been launched by the UK’s Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC).

According to BBC, at least 300 people are confirmed dead in Mozambique along with another 100 in Zimbabwe, but the death toll is feared to be higher.

“There are only two or three days of clean water left in the devastated city of Beira,” Aid workers in Mozambique said.

Although suppliers have begun to arrive, some communities remain cut off.

“Thousands of people are stranded by catastrophic flooding, clinging to roofs or stuck in trees,” charities said.

In a statement, DEC said its members were working closely with national organizations to deliver emergency shelter kits, food, water purification tablets and medical help.

Penny Mordaunt, the UK’s international Development Secretary, described the cyclone as one of the biggest natural disaster to hit the southern African region.

Ben Webster, head of emergencies at the British Red Cross, said Idai has caused a severe humanitarian emergency.

“People living in the path of the storm have seen family member’s lots in the floods, they’ve seen their homes and livelihood washed away,” he explained.

“Right now the primary focus is to save lives, but the after effects of this crisis will be felt for some time to come,” he concluded.

The powerful cyclone swept in to Beira las Thursday, with winds of more than 177km/h (106 mph). it left a trail of devastation as it moved inland across Zimbabwe and Malawi.