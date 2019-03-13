By Daisyderater Chaputula

LONDON-(MaraviPost)-The UK’s Civil Aviation (CAA) has banned the Boeing 737 max from operating in or over UK airspace as a precautionary measure.

This comes after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed on Sunday, killing 157 people on board which was the second accident involving yhe 737 max 8 model in less than five months.

According to BBC, countries including China, France and Germany have also grounded the jets, however US officials say the aircraft are still safe to fly.

In a move that was welcomed by British pilots, the CAA said the directive would remain in place until further notice.

In statement, it said it took the decision because it did not currently have sufficient information from the flight data recorder about the fatal crush.

Following the last October’s Lion Air crash in Indonesia, investigators said the pilots had appeared to struggle with an automated system design to keep the plane from stalling a new feature of the jet which is not yet clear if it is the same problem that caused the crash.

The Boeing 737 max fleet of aircraft include the the group of max 7, 8, 9 and 10 models and by the end of January, Boeing had delivered 350 of max of 8 models out of 5, 011 orders and a small number of max 9s are are also operating.