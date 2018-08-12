By Alick Mhango

A United kingdom woman, Caroline Hansford on Wednesday donated modern solar lamps in Karonga public primary schools as one way of achieving her goal of improving education standard in the district.

Through her established Malawi Education Link (MEL), Hansford said she is ready to come up with other donations in the district.

Speaking to Maravi Post after the donation, Afraid Mwambira a best friend to Handford who also represented her said he believe the learners will benefit a lot from the solar lamps eespecially in studying.

Among the beneficiaries school include Chilambila, Lusako, Uliwa and Masoko.

Headteachers in the concerned schools as well as chiefs and parents thanked Handford for the donation.

According to them, learners were deeply affected by electricity crisis which has hit the country but with the donation the problem will be a history.

They then ask Hansford not to leave them alone saying there are number of things need her help.

Established 20 years ago, Malawi Education Link has done number of things in Nkhotakota like assisting the supply of medical materials and medicines at Ngala Clinic, building schools in Ngala , assisting people with albinism by giving them all the necessary protection for their skin cracks, creams and sunglasses among others.

In 2014 Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth of England recognized her with a special meddle for all her humanitarian projects which she he did in Ngala under MEL.