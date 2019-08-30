LONDON-(MaraviPost)-The English side Sleaford Rangers FC manager Jim Pacey dies minutes after celebrating team’s first win.

Sleaford Rangers secured a 3-2 win over Brigg Town Reserves in their first ever competitive match

Jim Pacey was in a good mood as he celebrated the victory with his players.

He however collapsed as he walked back to the changing rooms before breathing his last minutes later English side, Sleaford Rangers FC, have been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of their manager, Jim Pacey.

Pacey was taken critically ill moments after his team’s first competitive victory against Brigg Town Reserves on Saturday, August 24.

According to a UK Mirror report citing Lincolnshire Live, efforts by a paramedic and people at the scene to save his life proved futile.

He was one of the founders of Sleaford Rangers and managed some of the young players- including his son who plays for the team.

Sleaford Rangers have since paid an emotional tribute to Pacey, mourning him as “an integral part in the forming and creation” of the club. Jim managed Sleaford junior and senior teams.

“We are devastated as a club to announce the sad passing of one of our founders Jim Pacey, father of player Jay, at the end of our game against Brigg,” a statement issued by the club read.

“More importantly he was the reason the majority of our side continue to play and develop their football as he had managed many of our young players from the age of seven,” the club divulged.

This was the first Sleaford Rangers were entering a competitive senior men’s league in the club’s existence under the tutelage of Pacey.

