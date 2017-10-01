LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)– The High Court in Lilongwe on Friday, adjourned to December 6, 2017, hearing of the case in which former minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Uladi Mussa, is answering charges of aiding about 55 foreigners to illegally obtain citizenship while he was a cabinet minister.

In his ruling, Justice Chifundo Kachale. said the Court will meet for three consecutive days from December 6-8 this year.

The former Home Affairs Minister Mussa, who is also the Peoples Party (PP) Acting President, claims that the case is politically-motivated.

When the Court met on Friday, it transpired that there were some discrepancies in the disclosures by the State, as some documents the defence team introduced, and those shared with the Court, did not have copies.

Justice Kachale observed that because of the big size of the disclosures, there was need to sort out the anomalies before witnesses proceed to give testimonies.

State prosecutor Kamudoni Nyasulu also told the Court that there were only errors in terms of compilation of the disclosures and asked the Court that they meet after the adjournment and have the documents sorted out.

But Michael Goba-Chipeta, who is representing one of the accused persons in the case, Pascal Lwanda, after the hearing said that he was satisfied with the explanation by the State regarding the discrepancies.

“All the discrepancies and everything else have been sorted. We were properly guided by Kamudoni [Nyasulu] himself about where to place the documents.

“So we managed to do that properly, but since the exercise took a bit of time, the Court had no choice but to adjourn to another date,” said Chipeta

On Thursday, first State witness, former Chief immigration Officer Hudson Mankhwala, outlined the process for obtaining various permits such as student, visitors, citizenship, temporary residence and permanent residence.

In his opening statement before parading the first witness, Nyasulu said evidence would show that staff at the Immigration Department and members of the public eclipsed senior public service management on the pretext of serving the leadership at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security.

The State Prosecutor said this incompetence created a fertile ground in the ministry for fraud.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Mussa in March this year, on charges of negligence and abuse of office. Mussa however, at the time said that his arrest was politically-motivated.

The PP Acting leader thereafter, surrendered himself to the ACB after reports surfaced that theBureau wanted to arrest him in relation to the granting of citizenship and passports to foreigners.

Mussa is also currently battling a

Court injunction he obtained against his suspension as the People’s Party leader by the party’s national executive committee.

His suspension follows the interest he showed to stand at the party convention by arguing that the PP leader Joyce Banda tenure had expired.