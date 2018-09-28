By Alick Junior Sichali

All is set for opposition Umodzi Party (UP) to hold its elective conference on Saturday at Motel Paradise in Blantyre.

Chairperson of organising committee of the indaba, Timothy Kamulete, said this in an interview on Thursday saying delegates to participate at the convention will start arriving on Friday in Blantyre.

Kamulete said 200 delegates are going to vote for leaders who are going to represent the party in 2019 tripartite elections.

According to Kamulete delegates are coming from all the four regions of the country.

‘’All arrangements about Umodzi party convention are now coming to an end and on Friday delegates to participate at the indaba will start arriving from different districts of Malawi,’’ Kamulete said.

He said all positions in the party will be up for grabs apart from the position of the President of the party.

Candidates are expected to contest on the position of secretary general of the party, publicity secretary and director of women in the party among other positions.

The party is said to be geared for the 50-50 campaign as most of the contestants to take part at the elective conference are women.

‘’President Professor John Chisi will go unopposed but all other positions in the party will be up for grabs and for now we have seen tight competition in all the positions with more women to contest on high positions,’’ Kamulete explained.

The party has since dismissed reports that have been circulating on different social media platforms that in next year’s elections they will do an alliance with other parties.

Umodzi party is going to use about MK30 million at the elective conference.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) where first to do their convention in Lilongwe followed by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), United Democratic Party (UDF) and Peoples Party.