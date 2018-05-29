By Alick Junior Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Umodzi party says it is expected to hold its convention in the month of August as all is in place for the party’s indaba to select its representatives in the 2019 tripartite elections.

The party’s general secretary, Faith Sibanyoni, confirmed the development in an interview saying currently they are organising events for soliciting money for the convention.

According to Sibanyoni every member of the party is free to contest at each position including that of the presidency as the party believes in intra party democracy.

Sibanyoni further asked her fellow women in the party to contest during the convention saying they should not look down at themselves as they are capable in doing a lot of development activities for the country.

We will hold Umodzi party convention in the month of August and currently events for fundraising are being planned and I should clearly state that every member is free to contest at the position of his/her choice including that of the presidency.

Umodzi party becomes the third party to announce that it will hold its convention this year after United Democratic Front [UDF] last month also made the announcements.

Meanwhile only two parties have held their convention including Malawi Congress Party [MCP] and the ruling party is yet to announce its date for the convention.