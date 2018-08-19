By Alick Junior Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Umodzi Party (UP) President, John Chisi, says party has the solutions to the current socio-economic problems haunting the nation if voted into office in next year’s tripartite elections.

President Chisi made the sentiments at a rally organised by UP in the commercial city of Blantyre, in Misesa ward.

According to UP leader the party has outlined policies which will rescue Malawians from the suffering they have endured for long time since attaining democracy.

Chisi said if voted into power in next year’s election, his government will make sure that people in the country have equal access to education and not by looking at their social status.

“We are all Malawians so there is need of segregating each other in development activities all in our public institutions like in schools, if voted into power in next year’s elections my government will make sure that people have the same access to education,” Chisi said.

The Umodzi Party President further said that the country need to review some of its laws saying when people are caught mismanaging government resources they are not given stiffer punishment.

He said the continuous cases of corruption which are happening in the country is that the corruptors do not face stiffer sentences when they are found guilty.

“The only way we can end corruption in the country is by reviewing our laws we need to make sure that people who are caught mismanaging government resources or money they face stiffer punishment,” Chisi explained.

At the rally it was revealed that the UP leader will also be contesting on the sit of a Member of Parliament in Misesa ward.

And when he was responding to concerns of low turnout in the voter registration Chisi has urged people residing over the districts the exercise is happening to go and register.