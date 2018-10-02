By Alick Junior Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Umodzi Party President, Professor John Chisi has called upon his fellow politicians to stop politics of castigation saying it’s one of the major reasons retarding the development of Malawi.

Professor John Chisi made the sentiments in an interview with The Maravi Post barely days after he was endorsed as the Party’s President at their elective conference over the weekend.

According to Chisi over the years politics of criticism have failed the country and that politicians should now learn working together despite belonging to different parties.

He said opposition Parties should have the spirit of supporting the governing government as all politicians their aim is to uplift the livelihood of ordinary Malawians.

“We us politicians we work to uplift the livelihood of Malawians so there is no need to being seeing each other as enemies but rather as partners in developing the country,” Chisi said.

At the indaba, Chisi promised Umodzi Party followers that come 2019 tripartite elections the party is going to win as it has best policies to transform the country.

He said although other parties have started pre emptying their manifesto, they are not shaken and that they will continue holding rallies telling the citizenry what they are going t do for the once voted into power.

“Umodzi party stands at three pillars, and these are education for all, employment for all and justice for all. Once we voted into power in years tripartite elections we are promising Malawians that we will make sure that the challenges they have been facing for decades have come to pass,” Chisi explained.

The convention was second party’s indaba since it was established in 2013 where it first hold it conference.

At the conference they have elected leaders who will be in office for 5 years coming and also represent the party at 2019 elections.

Timothy Kamulete is now Vice President of the party, Sadana Bakali is the public relations officer among other position that were elected.