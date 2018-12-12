United-Nations-Under-Secretary-General-for-Peace-keeping-Operations-delegation

By Lilly Kampani

United Nations Under-Secretary General for Peace-keeping Operations Jean- Pierre Lacroix has expressed deep sadness and strongly condemned the killing of six Malawian soldiers who were fighting armed militia called the Allied Democratic Forces in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Lacroix made the remarks in Lilongwe on Tuesday during an audience with President Peter Mutharika at the State House as he handed over a letter of condolences from the UN Secretary General.

“The brave soldiers who died were serving the most noble of causes which is to bring peace and protect the lives of civilians which is consistent with the values that this country portrays”, said Lacroix.

He said there are still two Malawian soldiers missing to which he assured the country that they will leave no stone unturned to find them.

“There will be no impunity for those who attack our peacekeepers and I assure you that once caught they will be held accountable and taken to justice for their crimes”, Lacroix said.

President Mutharika expressed gratitude to the UN peace keeping mission for the visit and standing with them through the difficult time of mourning for the brave fallen soldiers and for the consistent efforts to ensure the two missing soldiers are found.

“Malawi and UN will remain partners and champions of peace as the promotion of peace is one of the many pillars of this country.

The president expressed dismay to the fact that this is the first time the country has lost six soldiers in one peacekeeping operation and urged the UN to ensure that families and soldiers are compensated appropriately.

“The world is watching and one day the long arm of the law will catch up with them and they will be tried for their crimes”, said Mutharika.

Lacroix will also visit Kamuzu Barracks on Wednesday were he will have meetings with the Malawi Defense Force (MDF) and senior management in addition to attending a ceremony on Thursday to honour the six fallen Malawian peacekeepers at Lilongwe War memorial tower in area 18 were he will lay a wreath and condole members of the bereaved families.