LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The United Nations (UN) in Malawi is concerned about several recent incidents taking place at the beginning of the electoral period.

The concerns comes amid political infighting entrenched in various circles of Malawi society.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, May 9 signed by Maria Jose Torres, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Malawi and made available to The Maravi Post, the world agency body says its worrying for the country to go through the current situation.

Below is the UN statement;

UN expresses concern over recent incidents in the early stages of the electoral process Lilongwe, May 9th, 2018.

The UN in Malawi is concerned about several recent incidents taking place at the beginning of the electoral period. Of concern is the assault of a Times journalist at the National Assembly, threats and intimidation of MPs attending the opening of the 2018/2019 Budget Meeting at the Parliament and separately threats directed to female councillors and civil society activists in Malawi.

We call on the authorities to investigate and, where relevant prosecute perpetrators.

The UN underlines the importance of the full respect for the rights to freedom of expression, association, peaceful assembly and political participation, including for women.

Promoting conditions for holding credible, free and fair elections in 2019 requires a climate of tolerance and respect for the rule of law that enables citizen’s participation and equal representation, including for women.

At this early stage of the electoral calendar, the UN invites all stakeholders: State institutions, media, religious leaders, traditional leaders and political parties to actively promote peaceful settlement of disputes, as contained in the existing electoral and peace building legal and policy frameworks.

Ms. Maria Jose Torres

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Malawi