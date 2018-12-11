The Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, will travel to Malawi on 11 December to attend a ceremony to honor the six Malawian peacekeepers killed in the joint United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) operations against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the Beni area on 15 November.

In a press statement released on December 10, and made available to The Maravi Post says Mr. Lacroix will then travel to Tanzania to pay homage to the 15 Tanzanian peacekeepers who were killed in an attack carried out by the ADF in Semuliki, DRC on 7 December 2017. He will participate in an event on 14 December to commemorate the first anniversary of the attack.

“In both countries, Mr. Lacroix is expected to meet national authorities to express gratitude for their contributions and support to UN Peacekeeping. He will also interact with families of the fallen peacekeepers.

“The Under-Secretary-General will be accompanied by the Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Leila Zerrougui as well as the Military Advisor for Peacekeeping Operations, Gen Carlos Loitey to both countries,” says Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General in a statement.