The United Nations (UN) says it is committed to supporting Government and all partners on resilient recovery.

UN Resident Coordinator for Malawi Maria Jose Torres made the commitment on Wednesday (July 3, 2019) in Lilongwe during the launch of the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA).

Torres said resilient recovery requires strong partnerships led by Government, international partners, NGOs, civil society and most importantly, the affected communities.

“On behalf of the UN system, let me assure you that we are committed to work with Government and all other partners in support of resilient recovery in Malawi,” said Torres.

She then commended the Malawi Government, development partners, civil society organizations and the private sector for prompt support towards response operations during the March 2019 floods