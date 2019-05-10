Ahead of May 21 elections Presidential Elections which have seen Stiff challenge from both UTM and MCP to the continued rule of Peter Mutharika, United Nations in Malawi Team met with political leaders from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday and UTM today. The team had interesting discussions with the parties on how they intend to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals agenda in Malawi.

Similar meetings were held with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) last month.

