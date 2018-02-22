WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday this week mourned the death of Ambassador Necton Mhura of Malawi to the United Nations with condolence message.

UN Secretary General Guterres described Mhura as “a skilled diplomat and a person of great learning,” the country has lost.

Guterres offered condolences to the late ambassador’s family and loved ones as well as to the people and government of Malawi.

Mhura, 61, died of cancer on Monday in the U.S. state of New Jersey, a spokeswoman for the Malawi Mission to the United Nations, told Xinhua.

“Mhura will be remembered for working tirelessly for the universal goals of peace, human rights and sustainable development,” the UN chief said.

“He did so with inspiring dedication, as demonstrated by his active role as vice chair of the Group of Least Developed Countries. His loss will be keenly felt by peers and colleagues in New York.”

Mhura represented the Republic of Malawi at the United Nations since September 2016.

Malawi government spokesperson and Minister of Information Nicholas Dausi disclosed that all arrangements are being made to repatriate the remains of the late Mhura from USA to Malawi for burial.