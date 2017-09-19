The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) headquarters at the Pretoria Showgrounds in South Africa was a beehive of religious activities over the weekend where Prophet Shepherd Bushiri held an open ground “God’s General” weekend service, alongside UK-based Prophet Uebert Angel and Nigeria’s Prophet Jeremiah.

The service, which attracted a record breaking 500,000 attendees, was an outdoor event held on the open grounds to accommodate the masses.

ECG church, which has members from near and far, enjoyed a power-packed weekend with all three Major Prophets united for the good gospel.

The programme also welcomed international visitors from as far as Europe, America, Asia, and Australia.

To the church’s surprise, the ground was not enough to seat everyone from Day 1, so much so that space had to be cleared on the main car pack to give room for people to partake in the service.

The growth figure, quite an unprecedented number, represents yet another giant step in the history of ECG’s appeal and reach, a phenomenal leap in spreading the gospel.

These figures could shock the South African government officials even further, considering that four months ago, after ECG wooed about 150,000 people for a normal Sunday service alone, the government moved and declared ECG gatherings as public events.

Speaking during the opening sermon of the service on Friday night, Prophet Bushiri underlined that the world, out there, should not just see ‘these figures, but as individuals who long for Christ. They are on a quest for the gospel’.

“God is still saying something to our generation. He is speaking through His people and I am glad that, everyday, our ministry continues to attract thousands that want to hear what God is saying,” he concluded.

To him, the growth figures do not necessarily excite him because they represent the continued growth of his ministry; rather, they represent the hunger for the gospel of Jesus and he is happy that God is using him as an instruments of feeding the hungry.

One of the congregants, 41-year-old Tebogo Molepe from Gaborone, Botswana, said the combined power of the three men of God unleashed to all of us the power of deliverance and healing underlining that she will go home completely free.

South Africa based but Malawian born Timothy Chirwa, who attended ECG for the first time this weekend, was speechless when Maravi Post sought his views about the service;

“On Saturday morning, I saw these pictures of the Friday service on Major 1’s Facebook page; so I came here to see for myself and also to partake of the gospel. I am no longer as skeptical as I was before coming here. I had an encounter with real men of God. Prophet Bushiri came close to where I was standing, he touched me and told me receive Christ for God has great things in store for me. I have given my life to Christ and I feel free and encouraged.”

Chirwa told Maravi Post that he could hardly believe that this was indeed Prophet Bushiri from Malawi, saying: “This can only be God. I saw him in Mzuzu—a small city in Malawi where ECG started— but seeing him here attracting all these people is something else. It indeed can only be God.”

One can only imagine the masses that God will bring to the highly anticipated annual ECG year end function later this year for cross over into 2018.