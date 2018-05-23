KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-The University of North Carolina (UNC) Malawi Project’ newly constructed maternity wing at Kasungu District Hospital is expected to bring back the lost dignity among mothers who were delivering babies on the floor.

With funding from UNC partners totaling MK200 million, the newly furnished maternity wing will cater for over 42 beds for the labour services.

The hospital which serves over a million population has a daily delivery of 45 babies that impede on health workers support coupled with limited space.

With the new facility, the hospital will therefore able to operate in a conducive environment.

Innocent Mofolo, UNC Malawi Project’s Country Director told the Maravi Post after touring the facility on Wednesday that mothers dignity was brought back.

Mofolo observed that it was a pathetic situation to witness mothers delivering babies on the floor.

He therefore expressed gratitude that the new facility will bring hope and comfort to both patients and health workers.

“This project has been done in collaboration with Malawi government which is expected to support the facility with 32 beds while UNC is ready by supplying 12. Our dreams to bring back the lost dignity from our mothers is back,” excited Mofolo.

Dr. Wezzie Msowoya, Kasungu District Medical Officer while lauding UNC for the timely support amid high increase in birthrates, says the hospital was doing the possibilities to control population boom.

Dr. Msowoya observed that there is low uptake of long term family planning methods among women and young girls in the district which needs urgent attention from stakeholders in the health sector.

The new Kasungu maternity wing is expected to be officially opened on June 1, 2018.