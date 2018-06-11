LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The University of North Carolina (UNC) Malawi Project’s Malaria vaccine research findings has compelled the Malawi government to vaccinate 240,000 children by end of this year.

The UNC Project Malaria research which was piloted at Area 18 health centre in the capital Lilongwe targeted 1,600 children successfully.

Ministry of Health (MoH) therefore will use the outcome of the study to conduct Malaria vaccine on children to contain the disease.

This is one of the researches UNC has been helping the MoH to develop practical policies in dealing with various diseases.

Some notable studies have been on HIV and AIDS treatment and prevention, cancer, surgery treatments and among others.

Innocent Mofolo, UNC Malawi Project’s Country Director told the Maravi Post after the organisation held open day over the weekend at Mtsiliza Primary School in the capital Lilongwe that by end of December this year about 240,000 children will be reached with Malaria Vaccine.

Mofolo was delighted to learn that the organisation’s studies are shaping MoH’s policy direction is containing various diseases in the country.

He therefore lauded its community advisory board which has been instrumental towards successes of its research works.

“We are grateful to Malawi government for keenly make use of our studies for policy reforms in MoH. This has helped to contain some of killer diseases including HIV/AIDS and Cancer hence conducting Malaria vaccination to 240,000 children by December 2018,” says Mofolo.

The mission of UNC Project-Malawi is to identify innovative, culturally acceptable, and affordable methods to improve the health of the people of Malawi, through research, capacity building, and care.

The Project provides clinical care in adult medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, HIV/AIDS treatment, STI, management, HIV counseling and testing, cancer treatment, and surgery.