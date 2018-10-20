Reports indicate that there was a running battle in the dawn of today at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre between ground security crew and some unknown people believed to be supporters of one of the teams which are playing in this year’s Carlsberg final.

According to a clip going rounds on social media, It is believed that a group of people close to one hundred came at this stadium with different items including charms which are believed to be Juju which were expected to be planted on this ground ahead of the final scheduled this afternoon.

The security gurus managed to scare away the said group which left their things that include charms and hammers when they were chased away and some were wounded in process.

Speaking on one of the WhatsApp forums, ‘Pa Stand’, some soccer analysts have described this on going trend of Juju in Malawi football as primitive and uncalled for saying this degrades the value of our football.

Issues of Juju in Malawi football are not new and in most of the games played almost in all cups and league are marred with these Juju cases but by this far, no team has been punished by either Football Association of Malawi (FAM) or Super League of Malawi, a body that runs the elite league.

Be Forward Wanderers from Blantyre and Masters Security from Malawi Capital city, Lilongwe, are the teams playing in this year’s Carlsberg cup final and coincidentally, these two teams played in in the on going CAF competitions and they were all booted out in the preliminary stages.

By Gracian Tiuze Lungu