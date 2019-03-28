LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The United Nations Development Program (UNDP)’ Malawi’s office on Tuesday emphasized the need for the citizenry to engage politicians on workable policies that reduce inequalities.

The call comes amid widening gap between the rich and poor in the country that some policies Malawi government is advancing have not worked out.

Among other policies said to be perpetuating inequalities including Farm Input Subsidy Program (FISP) as only selected a few benefit from the initiative and heavy taxes on basic needs.

UN Resident Coordinator Maria Jose Torres told a “Multistakeholder engagement to reducing inequality” organized by Oxfam Malawi in the capital Lilongwe that time was ripe for the nation to review policies that have failed citizenry.

Torres observed that gender gap, unreliable markets for smallholder farmers, youth unemployment, and poor infrastructures continue perpetuating inequalities in Malawi.

“As Malawi goes to general elections in May 21 this year, citizens must engage politicians on attainable policies that will reduce inequalities.

“The nation needs universal access to social services, good roads, quality education and health, young people get something to do and markets for smallholder farmers. Other neighboring countries have achieved the same,” challenges Torres.

Oxfam Malawi Country Director John Makina said is the expectation of the organization to see citizens engage political leaders seriously on policies that reduce inequalities.

Makina urged political parties that their manifestos must address inequalities if the nation is to move forward.

The dialogue meeting attracted participants from development partners, media, business sector, researchers, government agencies and among others.