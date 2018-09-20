LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has given the University of Zambia US$340,000 to develop a Degree Programme to train students in witchcraft.

According to Lusaka Times, the training in what is referred to as Intangible Cultural Heritage will commence with the first intake comprising of 20 students.

The Zambia National Commission for UNESCO has explained that Intangible Heritage comprises of practices such as Witchcraft, Social Practices such as expression through music, Knowledge, skills-as well as the instruments, objects, artifacts and rituals.

Zambia National Commission for UNESCO Secretary General Dr. Charles Ndakala said despite efforts in safeguarding cultural heritage, there are cases of destruction of priceless culture heritage in certain countries which threatens traditions and customs.

Dr. Charles Ndakala was speaking to Journalists on the sidelines of a five days’ workshop for the orientation of UNZA Lecturers on Intangible Culture Heritage.

In November last year, Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo announced that Zambia should consider research and the study of witchcraft as a science that can be used productively for the benefit of the country.

Professor Luo said Zambian scientists can learn from the South African counterparts who have commenced studies in witchcraft in some universities.