By Pemphero Nkhalamba

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Tobacco Control Commission (TCC) says despite unfavorable and torrential rainfall patterns in the month of March in some part of the country, the tobacco production projection remains intact,

The assurance comes amid floods that have washed away crops due to heavy rainfall in some districts.

The commission says floods-affected districts are not base for tobacco production that the projected volume remains within the range.

Addressing Media Network on Tobacco (MNT) on Wednesday in the capital Lilongwe, TCC Chief Executive Officer, Kayisi Sadala disclosed that the second crop estimate projects tobacco production to 205.5 million kilograms as compared to last year of 202 million kgs with a slight change of volume

Sadala said that there is no significant impact torrential rainfall patterns that go along with floods as most affected areas do not grow tobacco

On this year’s opening dates for markets, he said the commission awaits the committee meeting, “I wish to report that the committee will meet tomorrow (today) to consult the government to approve on the dates to open the market and set the minimum price”

In his remarks MNT Acting vice chairperson, Arnold Mnelemba commended the commission for it’s effort to make the network fruitful.

Mnelemba however reminded the commission of child labour issue saying is very critical and needs to be addressed for the integrity of the crop, “and that there is a need of afforestation to sustain the farmers to grow the crop”.

The country is expected to have more volume of tobacco by two percent of this year’s marketing season than that of 2018.

TCC preliminary report shows that Malawi will have 206 million kilogram more than what was sold last year of 202 million kg.

The commission has therefore licensed 166.9 million kg this year.

The country realized US$336 million in 2018 marketing season.