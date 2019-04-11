Unicaf University sponsors SCOM 2019 Easter conference

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)– Unicaf University Malawi has sponsored the 2019 (Student Christian Organization of Malawi) SCOM Conference with a cheque amounting to MK200, 000.00 as part of its corporate social responsibility.

It is a ministry that support the spiritual and intellectual growth of young people in secondary schools and colleges in Malawi.

Every year SCOM organizes conferences for students where they are encouraged and motivated with the word of God, academic Excellency, career guidance and sexual purity.

This year the SCOM conference was scheduled from 11th April to 14th April at Mitundu Secondary School in Lilongwe with a target of 400 students

Unicaf University, Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Kuthemba Mwale said, the university saw it necessary to assist the Student Christian Organization of Malawi as part of its corporate social responsibility as well as to contribute in promoting academic excellence in Malawi through such student conferences.

Professor Joseph said, education is very important for everybody as it helps one to gain knowledge and live a life without depending on others therefore students’ needs to be motivated and encouraged for them to dream big and persue excellency in there academics.

SCOM chairperson for Lilongwe SCOMAF zone Gilbert Chimalizeni, expressed his gratitude to Unicaf University and said the sponsorship has come timely as it has helped so many students to attend the conference and be sharpened in different areas of life.

He continued to say; it is the heartbeat of SCOM to be able to reach out to so many students however; it is limited to do this due to lack of funds.

“The coming of this sponsorship to this year’s conference will make a very huge difference.” said Gilbert Chimalizeni.

Unicaf University is a unique and exciting tertiary institution, that provides greater higher education opportunities to aspiring students in sub-Saharan African and the region .

The university has branches in Zambia, Uganda, Ghana, Nigeria, Egypt, Malawi, Rwanda, Kenya, Somalia, Morocco just to mention but a few.