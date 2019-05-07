Unicaf University commits scholarship fully payment to 2019 Misa awards overall winner

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Unicaf University Malawi (UUM) has offered a fully funded scholarship to the overall winner of the 2019 Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) annual media awards gala which took place on 04th May, 2019 at Sunbird Mzuzu Hotel.

Albert Sharra, formally of The Nation Publication Limited was the top winner of the awards night in addition to winning education journalist award and the pediatric journalist award.

The scholarship has been offered as part of a three year agreement which MISA Malawi signed with the university on 15th January, 2018.

UNICAF sponsor the this top award under its Corporate Scholarship Scheme but also one way of appreciating the positive impact of media in Malawi.

MISA Malawi Chapter joined the rest of world in celebrating the press freedom day which falls on 03rd May each year.

As part of the celebration; awards were given to over 40 journalist to appreciate the remarkable work which they do in the media sector.

The theme of this year’s celebration was titled, “Media for Democracy: Journalism and Elections in Times of Disinformation.”

This theme focused on promoting media diversity, pluralism, self-sufficiency and independence.

The event was attended by over 250 journalists, government officials, international dignitaries, ambassadors, media house managers and owners including other sponsors.

Speaking during the ceremony, MISA Malawi Chairperson Teresa Ndanga thanked Unicaf University for being amongst the universities that contributes towards the development of professional journalism in Malawi. Ndanga said; “good tertiary providers play a major role in contributing towards the professionalism of journalists.”

In his speech,

who spoke on behalf of all sponsors and thanked MISA Malawi for creating such an opportunity as a way of promoting media diversity and independence in Malawi.

He said; Unicaf University, will continue to contribute towards the professionalism of journalist in Malawi and has encouraged other sponsors of the event to continue supporting journalist so that together we can build a better Malawi.

Apart from the scholarship, the university also offers financial support to MISA Malawi to assist in preparations of the gala night.

In 2018, Rebecca Chimzeka of BNL Times also received the overall winner award from Unicaf University.