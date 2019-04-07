LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Unicaf University Malawi, a pan African tertiary education provider has donated items to Deayang Hospital worthy MK515, 000 as part of World Health Day which is commemorated on April 7, 2019.

This is a special day that is set aside by United Nation and World Health Organization to raise awareness and understanding about health issues and to mobilize support for action from local community to international stage.

The University visited the Pediatric and maternity wards and donated items like Blankets, nappies, soap and zitenje to 50 patients.

Deayang Luke Hospital is located in Lilongwe and it serves as one of the Best hospitals that provides quality health services to those who otherwise would have lacked access to medical benefits; however the hospital finds it hard to meet all the basic needs of the patients.

Speaking during the ceremony; Unicaf University Malawi Pro Vice Chancellor, Buxton Mpando said that the university saw it necessary to assist those in hospital as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

According to Mpando; UNICAF University aims at giving back to the community in different ways and is hopeful that the donation will make a significant stride to the recipients.

Speaking during the function; Vice Matron for the Hospital, Angeline Edwin said the donation has come at a right time as many patients who comes to the hospital lacks many things.

She recommended Unicaf University for the donation and encouraged the university to continue so that many people should be reached.

Unicaf University students played a crucial role to make this donation a success. All 50 patients were grateful for this kind gesture.

Unicaf University is a unique and exciting tertiary institution, that provides greater higher education opportunities to aspiring students in sub-Saharan African and the region.

The university has branches in Zambia, Uganda, Ghana, Nigeria, Egypt, Malawi, Rwanda, Kenya, Somalia, Morocco just to mention buts a few.