LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Unicaf University international proudly has established a new partnership with the University of Suffolkin the UK.Under the partnership,

Unicaf will be a global delivery partner of the University of Suffolk, UK, which recruits, admits, enrolls and supports online learners to University awards approved for distance online delivery.

Under the partnership, on successful completion, graduates will receive a University of Suffolk award.

The new Unicaf University partner institution is a transformation university, drawing from the best of UK university education traditions and aligning them with the demands and challenges of the 21st Century.

The partnership focuses on employment and entrepreneurship while changing lives through higher education.

The University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Helen Langton expressed gratitude over the partnership saying will provide online education internationally.

‘The University of Suffolk continues to reach out to those for whom access to higher education can be challenging, as we know how important transformation education can be for individuals and communities.

“Offering online access to our courses is one way to continue this work and our partnership will enable this to happen.This is an exciting opportunity that will also help us further develop the reputation of both the University and our region internationally”, he added.

Speaking on behalf of Unicaf, the organization’s Chief Academic Officer Dr. Kevin Andrews said was pleased with the partnership saying its such an energized, young and forward looking institution.

“Unicaf has already made a positive impact in a region of the UK where access to higher education was challenging. Together we can extend that impact internationally,” delighted Dr. Andrews.

The MSc in Public Health is the first of a number of University of Suffolk degree programmes that will soon be made available through online delivery via Unicaf online platform.

This programme was selected to inaugurate the partnership with the University of Suffolk, because it is of significant relevance to the communities Unicaf serves in Africa and around the world.

A challenging and rewarding programme, this Master’s degree is designed to provide a comprehensive insight to public health for students who wish to pursue careers as public health practitioners, managers or researchers at the local, national,continental and international levels.

The core focus of the programme is on improving the health and well-being of populations, preventing health problems and reducing inequalities in healthcare provision.

It imparts cutting-edge knowledge and skills in the principles and methods employed in public health and explores a broad range of contemporary public health issues, supported by leading experts in the field; it also provides opportunities for the exchange of experiences amongst students from different public health systems around the world.

This programme is designed for modern public health practitioners, from epidemiologists, to health promoters, community leaders or researchers.

Unicaf University Malawi deputy vice chancellor Dr Robert Ridley said that through the partnership, students will be able to study towards the University of Suffolk MSc in Public Health degree programme taking advantage of the generous Unicaf scholarship programme.

Ridley added that the partnership is good for the improvement of Malawi’s health sector.