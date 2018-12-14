enjoy live music concert by favourite artist Skeffa Chimoto at Unicaf University festive Braai

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Unicaf University Malawi is hosting a festive Braai on Saturday, December 15, from 12:30 noon until 18:00 in the evening, at the University campus in Lilongwe.

In a brief statement released and made available to the Maravi Post, Marketing and Business Development Manager for Unicaf University Miller John Joshua said participants will Join fellow students and graduates in a celebration of friendship, eat delicious food and enjoy live music concert by favourite artist Skeffa Chimoto.

Joshua disclosed that one of Skeffa Chimoto’s management team members Levison Msakambewa confirmed the band’s performance

“The artist is geared to offer the best to students and all his fans and encouraged those in doubt to come and end the year 2018 in style.

“Entrance to the festive Braai event is free for all our students and graduates, and Unicaf University staff volunteers will be cooking barbecue delicacies and serving refreshments to all,” said Joshua .

He adds, “This is a unique opportunity for the Unicaf University Malawi family to come together, to socialize, and enjoy a great music show!

“This will be a rear opportunity to meet face to face, with student adviser, tutors and other University staff since 60% of the tutorials are done online”.