UNICAF University takes career talks to Malawi Secondary Schools

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Unicaf University is playing a major role in contributing towards academic Excellence through career talks as part of its social corporate social responsibility.

Effective April 8 this year; the university has embarked on a three months long journey to reach secondary schools in Southern, Central and Northern region of Malawi to guide final year students in private and public secondary schools to make informed decisions of their future.

Speaking to journalists in Lilongwe after a week-long tour of schools in Blantyre, The University’s Marketing and Business Manager, Miller John Joshua said it is part of UNICAF’s Corporate Social Responsibility to prepare students to dream big and be confident when making their career decisions.

“Education is very important for the personal, social and economic development of the nation however students need to be guided to choose the best for their education,” said Joshua.

Secondary school students after Unicaf university career talks

Amongst the secondary schools visited were; Maranatha Girls Academy, Pact North Pack Private School, Michiru Girls Private Schools, Michiru Boys Private Schools, Target Private Secondary School, Nyambadwe Private Secondary School just to mention but a few.

Students were very excited and enlightened with the career motivational talks and it was a great opportunity for the students to ask more questions concerning the career of their choice.

In his statement, Director of Nyambadwe Private Secondary School Paul Mugawa, thanked Unicaf University for organizing such a fruitful motivational career tour, Mugawa said,’ “students lack career guidance and role models in making a career decision.”

In her appreciation, one of the students from Maranatha Girls Academy, Asphiwe Kabito lauded Unicaf University for a powerful motivational talk and encouraged the institution to move around the country to open eyes of many young girls who thinks they cannot make it in life.

This is the third year that Unicaf University is conducting this activity around Malawi.

Unicaf is a unique and exciting tertiary institution that provides greater higher education opportunities to aspiring students in sub-Saharan African and the region

The university will also visits secondary schools in Ntcheu, Lilongwe, Salima and Mzuzu.