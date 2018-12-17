LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The management of UNICAF University is optimistic of being fully accredited for operation in Malawi.

The assurance comes after the University got full registration by Malawi’s institution of high learning board, National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), two years of its existence.

UNICAF University is the only institution of high learning in Malawi that offers all degree programs online

UNICAF University Deputy Vice-Chancellor Dr Robert Ridley told journalists on Saturday after its its lecturers, staff and students’ end of year party that the institution was putting everything in order to get accreditation.

Dr Ridley says the university being solely online degree programs enables students to learn in an environment of their own choice which makes them concentrate on their studies and achieve better results.

Ridley urged NCHE to conduct regular checks on the performance of such institutions so that Malawians get better degrees from either public or private universities.

“Our students access their degrees, programs, classes, course works, learning materials, books, journals and anything to do with a degree through computers or tablets. We supplement these with tutorials.”

“The general public must be assured that come next year, UNICAF will get full accreditation after we successfully got registered to start operating in Malawi in just two years,” assures Dr Ridley.

The party brought together most of UNICAF University’s online students drawn from as far as Blantyre and Mzuzu and musician Skeffa Chimoto wowed the students with a magical performance.

President of the student community Enoch Foster, who is pursuing a Masters in Business Administration, commended the initiative, saying it has bonded the UNICAF University’s family.

And Wellington Binali, a PHD student, described the university as one of the best in the world in terms of course delivery and research.

The latest in the series of Open Lectures by UNICAF University Malawi was presented on November 30, at the University’s campus in Lilongwe.

There are a lot of private universities currently mushrooming in Malawi, raising fears that the quality of tertiary education in the country is now being compromised.