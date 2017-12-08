To promote safety and security in the country, United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) on Tuesday donated 500 bicycles towards promotion of community policing forums.

Malawi Police Service Inspector General (IG) Lexten Kachama said the bicycles would assist the police and community policing forums to fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and crime.

The IG made the remarks during the handover ceremony of the bicycles at National Police Headquarters in Lilongwe.

He said: “This is a very significant donation to the Malawi Police Service and the nation in that it will help reduce GBV and violence against children. The donation will also assist in the general crime management in the country both in cities and rural areas.”

In his remarks, Unicef country representative Johannes Wedenig said it was their desire to provide safety to GBV victims and children in the country.

“Our contribution was to equip those that work at community level with mobilities so that they are able to discharge their duties with ease,” said Wedenig.

The Community Policing Services Branch was introduced under the Malawi Police Service Act in 2010 with the aim of promoting safety and security through enhanced partnership with the community and all stakeholders.