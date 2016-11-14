A man yet to be identified by Police was found dead. He was said to have been found hanging on a tree Maravi Post has established.

According to Karonga Police deputy spokesperson C, the body of the deceased is currently at the district main hospital morgue.

He said the incident occurred near the Kalonga airport.

“We have indeed found a dead body. The man hanged himself on a tree today and we are trying to ascertain why and where he comes from” said Mlewa.

However, some residents believe that the man was hanged by some people while he was already dead.

They said the body of the deceased has some parts removed and that the way the body was hanged is unusual.