By Malawi News Agency

Frequent closures of colleges under the University of Malawi (UNIMA) have made students pay dearly as they have missed out as beneficiaries of HIV and Aids project implemented by Students Christian Organization of Malawi (SCOM).

Monitoring and Evaluation Officer (M&E) for SCOM, Innocent Kachikopa disclosed this Friday in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) after presenting the project to Phalombe District Executive Committee.

Among other things, the project seeks to equip college students with comprehensive information on HIV/AIDS, Sexually Transmitted Infections and Sexual Reproductive Health.

Kachikopa said SCOM decided against taking the project to UNIMA colleges because the frequent closures would affect its implementation.

“This is why we opted for Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), Mzuzu University (Mzuni) and Lilongwe University of Natural Resources (LUANAR) because they are stable and follow their academic calendars,” said Kachikopa.

Commenting on the matter President for Chancellor College Students Union Raphael Nedi said it was very unfortunate that his College was sidelined from benefiting from the project due to frequent closures.

Nedi asked SCOM to give them a second chance saying this was a very important project that could help equip students with information on HIV and Aids.

“I urge SCOM to reconsider their decision. As students from UNIMA we are ready to put in place proper mechanisms to ensure that implementation of the project is not affected in any way,” said Nedi.

The SCOM project will also benefit 60 secondary schools in the country. National Aids Commission (NAC) bankrolls the project to the tune of K27 Million.