Malawi Queens have a bad run at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast when they lost their second match in Group B to Uganda 52-54 on Saturday.

They lost their opening match against England and 17 hours later, were beaten by Ugandans, competing at their first Commonwealth Games, in a tough encounter.

The defeated Malawians were left in tears at the final whistle.

Uganda’s She Cranes are African champions while Malawi are the continent’s top ranked team in the world.

England, ranked number three in the world, face Uganda on Sunday at 06:02 BST.

Wales lost 70-44 against former Commonwealth champions New Zealand despite trailing by only five goals at half-time.

Jamaica scored a memorable last-second goal in their 57-46 win over South Africa, while defending champions Australia thrashed Barbados 79-24.