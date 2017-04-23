Hellen Singh, the leader and founder of the United Independence Party (UIP), has passed away.

According to information reaching The Maravi Post, Singh who was the owner of SS Rent-A-Car Services, died last night hours at Adventist Hospital in Blantyre, where she had been receiving treatment for a long time.

Our source however, could not reveal the kind of illness that claimed Singh’s life, but said “we are also yet to find out.”

Singh was among the two women who contested for the position of President during the 2014 tripartite elections under UIP ticket.

According to our source, Singh was expected to contest again for the Presidency in the coming 2019 elections.

Maravi Post will keep updated on further developments and details.

The late Helen Singh is survived by two sons; she hailed from southern region district of Balaka.