The United Nations this week, announced procedures regarding NGOs applications to the ECOSOC consultative status.

The announcement is made through the Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) Population Division.

Every year at this time, DESA launches a campaign to encourage NGOs to apply for consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

According to Marc-André Dorel, the Acting Chief of the NGO Branch, 1st June is the deadline to apply for consultative status. He said DESA is currently reaching out to its constituencies to spread the news about the approaching deadline; and is using social media, and/or any other media outlet.

In its bid to reach a bigger audience of potential applicants, Dorel said DESA has flighted an Internet-based portal, whose entry point is this link:http://csonet.org/?page=view&nr=377&type=230&menu=14.

This is a news item on the DESA website and leads to further information on the consultative status and the application process.

Below is the text of such link, for ease of reference.

Should applicants have question about the campaign, Dorel said they may contact Hanna Denekew on this email (denekew@un.org).

=================

ANNOUNCEMENT

Apply for ECOSOC consultative status now in order to be considered by the 2018 NGO Committee (Deadline: 1 June 2017 – Late submissions will not be accepted)

1 June 2017 is the last day for Non-Governmental Organizations to apply for consultative status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), in order to have an opportunity to take part in UN deliberations.

ECOSOC consultative status is governed by ECOSOC resolution 1996/31, which outlines the eligibility requirements for consultative status, rights and obligations of NGOs in consultative status, procedures for the withdrawal or suspension of consultative status, the role and functions of the ECOSOC Committee on NGOs, and the responsibilities of the UN Secretariat in supporting the consultative relationship. Consultative status is granted by ECOSOC upon recommendation of the Committee on NGOs, which is composed of Member States.

Who is eligible for applying?

Consultative relationships may be established with international, regional, sub regional and national non-governmental, non-profit public or voluntary organizations. NGOs affiliated to an international organization already in status may be admitted provided that they can demonstrate that their programme of work has direct relevance to the aims and purposes of the United Nations.

To be eligible for consultative status, an NGO must have been in existence (officially registered with the appropriate government authorities as a NGO/non-profit) for at least two years, must have an established headquarters, a democratically adopted constitution, authority to speak for its members, a representative structure, appropriate mechanisms of accountability and democratic and transparent decision-making processes. The basic resources of the organization must be derived in the main part from contributions of the national affiliates or other components or from individual members.

What are the benefits?

NGOs that are accredited with ECOSOC can participate in a number of events, including, but not limited to regular sessions of ECOSOC, its functional commissions and its other subsidiary bodies. NGOs may:

* Attend official meetings;

* Submit written statements prior to sessions;

* Make oral statements;

* Meet official government delegations and other NGO representatives;

* Organize and attend parallel events that take place during the session;

* Participate in debates, interactive dialogues, panel discussions and informal meetings.

Organizations established by governments or intergovernmental agreements are not considered NGOs.

Information provided by Marc-André Dorel, Acting Chief, NGO Branch / Chef par interim, Service des ONG, Office for ECOSOC Support and Coordination Department of Economic and Social Affairs, United Nations – New York; tel‪:(212) 963 72 04; dorel@un.org