New York (MaraviPost): – After a very long hiatus, the United Nations Staff Union, UNSU, is today September 8, hosting the UN Staff Day, a jam-packed activities list that started with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, laying the memorial Wreath in the UN Headquarters Visitors’ Lobby in New York.

The wreath laying ceremony is in honor of civilian and military personnel who have fallen in the service of the 71-year old global organization.

In his message to the staff, most of whom are dressed in their traditional outfits, UNSG Guterres said the UN Staff Day is an opportunity for colleagues, friends and family to “come together to celebrate our diversity and engage in activities that bring us together as one family.” He therefore encourages all UN staff members to take part.

The UNSG said he was impressed with the talent and dedication staff show in advancing the ideals of the UN Charter, the legal instrument that guides the work of the organization on the one hand, and cooperation among nations around the world.

“Whether helping to save lives, protecting rights, reclaiming communities from the devastation of conflict or cultivating solutions on sustainable development and climate change, you are making outstanding contributions as we strive together to help build a better world for all,” Guterres said.

“As we celebrate those efforts, let us also remember our fallen colleagues who have paid the ultimate price in the line of duty. Let us honour these brave women and men and their families and friends for their sacrifice,” Guterres said.

Speaking in her capacity as UNSU New York President, Bibi Khan said staff of the UN “is the beating heart, without the men and women who work to fulfill its mandates, this Organization would be just a building.”

Khan said on UN Staff Day 2017, “we acknowledge and pay tribute to: the work and contribution of all our colleagues to the aims and objectives pf the Organisation; their commitment and dedication to its values; their diversity and common humanity, and the vibrancy and savoir-faire they bring to the job every day.”

The President of the Association of Former International Civil Servants in New York (AFICS/NY) John P. Dietz, said that serving the United Nations it’s a vocation in service of the vision of maintaining peace and security, addressing economic and social issues and responding to humanitarian crises in the world.”

He said the international civil service is unique in its diversity as it is vital for the international role the United Nations plays. Therefore, it is “particularly appropriate to have a day on which the dedication, commitment and professionalism of international civil servants are recognized and celebrated.”

The United Nations international civil service fulfills “an essential role in delivering on the promise of the United Nations to the people of the world,” Dietz said.

The day activities include sporting, cultural arts events, music, dance and poetry, an Expo, a talent show and a movie; while the evening extravaganza is complete with a jazz programme, a the staff day ball in various venues.

The Maravi Post salutes you and says: Happy UN Staff Day to all UN Staff!