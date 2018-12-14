BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)– United Transformation Party (UTP) on Friday withdrew its members from Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima’s United Transformation Movement (UTM).

The withdraw comes a few days following national executive committee meeting between two parties held last month in Blantyre November 26, 2018.

In a press statement released signed by UTP Secretary General William Jalani and made available to The Maravi Post says the party will not participate in the forthcoming UTM convention slated for Monday December 17,2018 in Lilongwe.

“We hereby inform the general public that United Transformation Party (UTP) has withdrawn its membership in the United Transformation Movement led political grouping following our national executive committee meeting held last month in Blantyre November 26, 2018.

“As a consequence of this development all members of the party will not participate in the forthcoming UTM convention slated for Monday December 17,2018 in Lilongwe. We are warning all bona fide members to desist from participating or running for any office since doing so will result in voluntary resignation from the United Transformation Party,” reads the statement.

Jalani adds; “In addition, we are in the meantime, seeking legal opinion on the existence of two parties bearing similar names, colors and slogans, respectively.

As early on stated our party is independent of any political movement since our previous agreement on rebranding process never happened after the Vice President Right Hon. Saulos Chilima opted to register his own political party. On behalf of the party I hereby extend best wishes to UTM and its leadership as they plan for their first ever party congress.