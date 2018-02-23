MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika adviser on unity and parliamentary affairs Symon Vuwa Kaunda has withdrawn a case in which he was claiming MK800 million from government for his house torched by protestors on July 20 2011.

He sued for compensation for the two-bed roomed house which housed the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) offices during the nationwide anti-government protests.

Kaunda told the Nation Newspaper on Wednesday said he has withdrawn the case from court after his lawyers instructed him to concentrate on reclaiming the plot which was sold by his son. He repossessed it in January.

“I withdrew the matter and we focused on the case against those who bought the plot,” he said.

Kaunda said he is struggling to recover from the effects of the July 20 riots.

“The habit of destroying property during demonstrations is retrogressive. Malawians only make each other poor,” he said.

However, his lawyer Leonard Mbulo said the matter has “just been pended”, not withdrawn.

They put the case on hold because Kaunda is part of the government being sued.

“He felt there would be conflict considering that he is part of government. It’s not like it is out of court. It can be resumed anytime he feels so,” the lawyer said.

During the protests against former president Bingu wa Mutharika’s draconian policies, police killed 20 people across the country as ten died in Mzuzu.