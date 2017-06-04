University of Livingstonia (Unilia) has finally come of age by introducing master’s degree programmes that will see students getting out of its doors with higher degrees. The launch of the programmes that took place recently at the University’s Ekwendeni Campus in Mzimba, was a realization of a dream to offer quality education that the University has incubated since its inception fourteen years ago.This development means that Unilia will now be one of the few private tertiary institutions in the country which offer education up to postgraduate level.

Speaking during the launch of the programmes, Chancellor of the University Reverend John Gondwe said the programmes will go a long way in fostering development of churches and the nation at large.

“This is a great step for us as a church and a nation because it is part of our holistic mission to raise a person spiritually, socially and make him economically independent through sound education. Therefore, the master’s programmes launched here today will accomplish our mission”, said Reverend Gondwe.

However, a renowned professor of History and a long time academician who is also the Chairperson of the Council of the University, Kings Phiri, has challenged the Management of the University to offer education that will be at par with the standards of education worldwide.

The programmes on offer are Master of Arts in Theology and Religious Studies; Master’s Degree in Theology and Development Studies and Master’s Degree in Theology and Gender Studies.

University of Livingstonia was officially opened in 2003 at Livingstonia in Rumphi with only Faculty of Education but at the present, the University boasts of two campuses; Robert Laws Campus and Ekwendeni Campus and it now has two faculties at each campus.