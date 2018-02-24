The University of Malawi (UNIMA) says it is doing everything possible to improve tertiary education standards in the country in a bid to match with the rest of the institutions of higher learning on the African continent.

UNIMA’s Vice Chancellor, Professor John Kalenga Saka made the remarks on Wednesday during the first graduation ceremony of the 2016/2017 which took place at the Great Hall in Zomba.

Saka said according to the current webometrics (ranking of world universities) UNIMA has been rated at number 89 from 98 of all the 100 public universities in Africa.

Prof. Saka said it was the wish of the university to be among the best 20 universities and that the current stand of 89 from the previous 98 shows there were some improvements in that regard.

The Vice Chancellor, however, said there was need for joint efforts from all the concerned parties to achieve the ranking aspirations.

Saka said it was important to conduct more research and do publications so that the university attracts international attention.

On the university’s growth, Prof. Saka said the students’ union executive of the university would soon launch a five year strategic plan which would among others outline some deliberate efforts to see the growth of the university.

On the other hand, Saka observed that the operationalization of the gender and ICT policies which have been approved by the council was currently underway.

During the graduation, 355 females graduated out of 687 graduates from various constituent colleges of the Polytechnic, Chancellor College, College of Medicine and Kamuzu College of Nursing.