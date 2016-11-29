UNIVERSITY WORKERS TRADE UNION

UWTU

President

Chancellor College

P. O. Box 280

Zomba.

Cell: 0888 349 280

Email:fkapeni@yahoo.co.uk

TO : All Comrades, CC, COM, KCN, POLY, UO.

FROM : President University Workers Trade Union [WIDE]

DATE : 28th November. 2016

RE : SUSPENSION OF IMPENDING STRIKE

Despite the majority of members in our community are for strike to start on Wednesday, the 30th November 2016, I would like to humbly request that we pend the intention to go on strike for the following reasons

Other colleges are on recession and the strike may have no impact on the operations in those colleges.

Other colleges are about to administer examinations and as good citizens of this country let us allow the process not to be disrupted, for the same processes will be repeated that students will have to prepare again for the examinations and more resources will be required for the examinations which were budgeted for.

In the University of Malawi, we are not working as a unit. So many staff associations and unions decide to work independently, and it is always UWTU which suffers when penalties are imposed while other unions and associations remain silent. My opinion is that all categories of staff in the University of Malawi should have a common front to voice out problems concerning them.

4 Financially, UWTU is not in a good position because only one college has managed to honor the obligation of subscription and we may require legal mind and representation behind our intentions and even during the period of withdrawing labour.

The University of Malawi Management has not closed doors for negotiations and I propose that for now, let us utilize that avenue, truly economically situation is on a lower side but I suggest that let us be orderly when conducting our business as we have always done.

Salary increments of other public Universities are taken care of during the budgeting process and I would like to request that University of Malawi should borrow a leaf from these Universities and that all representatives of members of staff should be involved.

My humble request is that let us pend the intentions to withdraw labour, until when the situation has reached a point whereby no solution may not be found.

Yours faithfully,

Franklin Kapeni

CC. DUR UO

Principals, CC, COM, KCN, POLY

Registrars, CC, COM, KCN, POLY

Secretary for Labour

Secretary for Education, Science and Technology

Presidents, UWTU, CC, COM, KCN, POLY

Secretary General, UWTU.