Unknown assailants fatally shoot man, police mount man hunt

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- The Malawi police at Lingadzi station in the capital Lilongwe, are hunting for unknown assailants, who shot dead a thirty-year-old man.

Lingadzi police publicist Foster Benjamin, identified the deceased as Madaliso Masenjere, who was found fatally wounded on Saturday evening. This was at Area 47 Sector 2, behind the late former Inspector General of Police, Lunguzi’s residence.

Benjamin said the late Masenjere, is said to have sustained four gunshot wounds. The gunshots were heard outside the house of Kennedy Lunguzi, who later alerted the guard on duty.

The police publicist added that the guard further alerted a rapid response team, which rushed to the scene before reporting the incident to the police at Lingadzi station.

“Police found the deceased lying in a pool of blood, with his bicycle beside him. The police further recovered an empty cartridge of a pistol at the scene.

“The deceased was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital for an autopsy. Police are investigating to establish the motive behind the murder,” said Benjamin.

The deceased hailed from Salijeni Village, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Nsabwe in Thyolo district.