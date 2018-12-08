A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier was on Wednesday murdered at Mvera Support Battalion in Dowa District.

In confirmation, MDF Spokesperson Major Paul Chiphwanya said Private Soldier Sydney Njelema aged 37 was murdered by unknown assailants on the fateful day.

His body was discovered along the path that leads to the barracks.

The deceased is reportedly to have gone to drink in the surrounding village on the evening of Tuesday soon after knocking off from work.

He is said to have not returned to his house, until his body was found on the morning after.

Postmortem results have revealed that, the soldier had died due to severe head injuries caused by a sharp object.

