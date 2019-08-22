By Richard Kayenda

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Some unidentified assailants on wee hours of Thursday attacked the original home of Human Rights Defenders’ Coalition (HRDC) Chairperson, Timothy Mtambo in Chitipa.

According to Mtambo, the assailants came to the house around 2 in the morning on Thursday and threw a petrol bomb on top of a kitchen roof.

“When the roof started to burn, people heard the noise of the flames and came out of their homes and managed to put the fire out.

“As they were controlling the fire, they saw a car, which purportedly ferried the attackers, cruising out of the scene”, says Mtambo.

Meanwhile, the family has reported the matter to police.

Last week, suspected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets attacked Mtambo’s residence in Lilongwe where they damaged his house and car using a petrol bomb.

So far, no arrests have been effected despite the matter being reported to police.

Lately, Timothy Mtambo has been on the spotlight for organising nationwide mass protests to force the beleaguered Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Dr Jane Ansah, to resign for mismanaging May 21 polls which were marred with irregularities.