KARONGA-(MaraviPost)–Unidentified pests are destroying hectares of maize crops in Karonga the northern border district of Malawi, Maravi Post has established.

The development is happening in the area of Senior Chief Wasambo which is in the southern part of the district.

According to farmers who talk to this reporter in a random interview, said the pests are only targeting maize crops.

The pest which looks like worms eats the leaves of the maize crops.

“This pest is selective, it only eat maize leaves. As I am talking almost a hectare of maize has been destroyed,” said Salala Mwafulirwa.

Mwafulirwa disclosed that they reported the matter to the extension workers who also failed to identify the name of the pest.

“They just took a sample but up to now they are yet to come with the results,” said Mwafulirwa.

Adding that “the pesticides that the extension workers advised us to buy and apply have also failed.”

Effort to talk the district agricultural officer proved futile.

Meanwhile, farmers in the area said they will again affected by hunger next year if the problem is not solved in time.