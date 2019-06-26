BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Unknown criminals armed with on Tuesday night with a Pump Gun Pistol and Panga knives invaded into Malawian Ambassador to USA Edward Sawerengera’s compound in Blantyre.

The thugs therefore entered into his house and stole assorted items.

According to sources confided with the Maravi Post on the matter say at the stated time one of the children of Sawerengera went out of that house and the door remained open.

As she was entering back into the house those criminals took advantage of entering into that house too and they firstly tied Sawerengera snatched five Cellphones from him and his grand children.

The thugs therefore later stole cash amounting to MK450,000.00, Hp and Lennovo Laptops, Assorted clothes, and Identity card for his grand daughter.

“But the most painful thing those criminals raped his two grand daughters,” says the source.

The Maravi Post understands that the ordeal occurred at around 2100hours opposite Speedys en-route to Chiradzulu.

Medical reports have been also issued to those victims and advised to to go for statement recording at Blantyre Police station.

The police are yet to make the statement on the matter as scene of crime has been visited.