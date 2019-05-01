Unknown thugs break into MEC’s Lilongwe offices

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Unknown thugs are reportedly broke into Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) offices in Lilongwe.

The break away occurred on Monday night, April 29, 2019.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa the commission will release a statement

But the electoral bodyrefuted reports that computers have been stolen

Social media images have appeared showing a broken window where the thieves apparently used to get into the building with a CCTV cable tampered with.