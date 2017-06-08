Unknown thugs exhume albino in Nsanje; run away with body parts

NSANJE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Lower Shire in the district of Nsanje, are on a man-hunt following unknown persins exhumed the body of a person with albinism.

Nsanje police station spokesperson Agnes Zalakoma, identified the deceased as Samson Sakabe aged 32 who died on March 21 ., this year and was buried on the following day.

Zalakoma said the late Sakabe’s body was discovered by some people who visited the graveyard to dig a grave for another funeral.

The police publicist added that the coffin was discovered outside the tomb.

“The suspects went away with some body parts. This prompted them to report the matter to the local authorities including the police, who are on the hunt to arrest the culprits,” assured Zalakoma.

The late Sakabe hailed from Nyale village, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Mbenje in Nsanje district.